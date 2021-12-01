Coronavirus: UAE reports 68 Covid-19 cases, 85 recoveries, 1 death

Wed 1 Dec 2021

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Wednesday reported 68 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 85 recoveries and 1 death.

Over 101.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 281,355 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 1 are 742,109, while total recoveries stand at 737,024. The death toll now stands at 2,148.

The first Omicron variant case has been reported in the Middle East and North Africa.

Saudi Arabia has confirmed its first case of the Omicron Covid-19 variant coming from a north African country, SPA reported on Wednesday.

Authorities have isolated the person and people who were in contact with them. Without giving further details, the ministry said the person was a Saudi national who had travelled from a North African country.

With this new case being reported in Saudi Arabia, 14 nations that have now confirmed the presence of Omicron variant.

As the world is grappling with the emergence of Omicron variant, vaccines makers across the globe has also started work on specific shots.

BioNTech, Moderna and Johnson & Johnson are working on Covid-19 vaccines that specifically target Omicron in case their existing shots are not effective against the new coronavirus variant, the companies said on Monday (Nov 29).

The variant's emergence has triggered a strong global response as countries worried that it could spread fast even in vaccinated populations impose travel curbs and other restrictions.

India’s Bharat Biotech said on Tuesday it was studying if its Covaxin shot would work against variants of coronavirus such as Omicron, after the CEO of drugmaker Moderna warned that existing vaccines would be less effective.