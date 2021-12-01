Covid Omicron variant: UK reports 22 cases of new strain, number set to rise

The country topped Bloomberg's Covid Resilience Ranking
coronavirus14 hours ago
British Health Secretary Sajid Javid said there were 22 confirmed cases of the Omicron variant of coronavirus in the United Kingdom, and that that figure was set to rise.
Javid added that he expected to know more about the variant within two weeks, as scientists work to understand what impact the new variant will have.
"At this point in time the case numbers are very low," he told Sky News. "For the UK we've got 22 confirmed cases at the moment and that will go up, it will certainly go up."
'Vaccines will likely prevent serious disease'
The health secretary said it was possible that vaccines were less effective against the Omicron variant of coronavirus, but they should still protect against serious disease.
"Our best form of defence still remains our vaccines," Javid told Sky News. "It's possible of course, it's possible that it might be less effective. We just don't know for sure yet. But it's also very likely that it will remain effective against serious disease."
The country topped Bloomberg's Covid Resilience Ranking
coronavirus14 hours ago
None of the people who had tested positive required hospital treatment
coronavirus15 hours ago
Decision on whether new shots are required would have to be made by other bodies
coronavirus16 hours ago
Ten other nations have recently detected cases of the new strain
coronavirus17 hours ago
Drugmaker warns current vaccines will be less effective against new Covid-19 variant
coronavirus19 hours ago
The total doses administered now stand at 21.8 million
coronavirus19 hours ago
The goal is to delay the new variant's arrival in the country
coronavirus20 hours ago
Health Ministry says the Omicron variant 'doesn't escape RT-PCR and RAT (testing)'
coronavirus20 hours ago