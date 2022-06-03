Coronavirus: UAE reports 593 Covid-19 cases, 506 recoveries, no deaths

Over 162.9 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Fri 3 Jun 2022, 2:16 PM Last updated: Fri 3 Jun 2022, 2:32 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Friday reported 593 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 506 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,317.

The new cases were detected through 231,286 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 3 are 909,815, while total recoveries stand at 893,193. The death toll now stands at 2,305.

ALSO READ:

The UAE’s fight against Covid-19 reached a major milestone on Thursday, with 100 per cent of “target groups” now vaccinated against the virus.

The National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) said in a statement that the targetted groups include frontliners, volunteers, residents, the elderly and individuals with chronic diseases whose health condition allows them to take the vaccine.

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Wednesday received a delegation from the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH), accompanied by Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health and Member of the Executive Council.

Sheikh Mohamed commended the efforts of the UAE health authorities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Internationally, Iran’s health minister said Thursday the country had marked its first day after more than two years without a single Covid-19 death, lauding this as a significant milestone for a nation that long had the highest number of coronavirus cases in the Middle East.

The ministry reported 175 new cases over the past day, bringing Iran’s number of confirmed cases during the pandemic to more than 7,230,000. Iran’s officially registered death toll stands at 141,318.