100% Covid vaccination: UAE leaders were among first to get jab

The UAE has completed vaccinating all target groups against Covid-19. These include eligible residents, frontliners, volunteers, the elderly and individuals with chronic diseases whose health condition allows them to take the vaccine.
The country had approved its first Covid vaccine — Sinopharm — in December 2020. Among the first takers of the jab were UAE leaders. Their confidence encouraged residents to come out in large numbers to get the vaccine that was offered for free to both Emiratis and expats.
The UAE Vice-President got the first dose of his jab about a month before the approval of the vaccine for mass use. The jab was then being offered to leaders, frontline heroes, ministers and top officials.
His Highness Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice-President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, received the jab in November 2020.
"We ask God to protect everyone and heal everyone," Sheikh Mohammed said in a post shared on his official Twitter account. “We appreciate the efforts of the teams that worked hard to make our country one of the first to receive the vaccine for this virus. The future is always better and more beautiful in the United Arab Emirates.”
His Highness Sheikh Saud bin Rashid Al Mu'alla, Supreme Council Member and Ruler of Umm Al Quwain, received the first dose of the Covid-19 vaccine in January 2021.
Sheikh Abdullah bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Minister of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation, received his jab in October 2020.
"Corona vaccination is our way to return to normal life," Sheikh Abdullah said in a post shared on his official Twitter account then.
Just days after Sheikh Abdullah, Lieutenant-General Sheikh Saif bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Interior, also got the jab.
He took to his official Twitter handle to thank the medical staff and wrote: “I thank the medical staff and the vaccinators. I wish everyone safety.”
The Minister of Tolerance and Coexistence received his coronavirus vaccine on October 28. He said the UAE had demonstrated its ability to deal with the repercussions of Covid-19 with “high efficiency, based on the best scientific and practical standards”.
In just over a month after launching its national vaccination campaign, the UAE became among the top two nations for vaccine administration rates.
Hailing the success, the now UAE President, His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan, had said then: “Thanks to the tremendous efforts of our frontline heroes, 1,275,000 vaccinations have already been provided to UAE citizens and residents. We hope that with vaccinations picking up pace, we will reach the point of full recovery in the shortest possible time.”
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid encouraged everyone to get the vaccine quickly. “It protects our health, economy and achievements; and will accelerate the recovery of our nation,” he tweeted then.
