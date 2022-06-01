Sheikh Mohamed commends UAE health authorities for Covid response

Members from Department of Health express happiness at meeting President

Wam

By Wam Published: Wed 1 Jun 2022, 8:37 PM

President His Highness Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan Wednesday received a delegation from the Department of Health-Abu Dhabi (DoH), accompanied by Sheikh Abdulla bin Mohamed Al Hamed, Chairman of the Department of Health and Member of the Executive Council.

Sheikh Mohamed was briefed about the DoH’s plans and programmes. He commended the efforts of the UAE health authorities during the Covid-19 pandemic.

Members of the delegation expressed their happiness at meeting Sheikh Mohamed and extended their appreciation for the attention he has given to the health sector.

The DoH aims to promote the emirate’s international stature as a leading healthcare destination and a hub for innovation and health care, as well as a key regional and international platform for international cooperation in the health of the community.

Abu Dhabi also led the world in addressing the Covid-19 pandemic in 2021, as a model to be followed for protecting the community’s health, safety and sustainability of business. It also proved the resilience, flexibility and readiness of the country’s health system to address crises and challenges.