Covid-19: UAE now 100% vaccinated

Officials appear ready to accelerate what has been a gradual easing in recent days
coronavirus2 days ago
The UAE has achieved the desired goal of the National Covid-19 Vaccination Campaign and announced the completion of 100 per cent vaccination and immunisation of the target groups in the country.
The campaign aimed to vaccinate and immunise front-liners, volunteers, and community members of the age groups specified according to the type of vaccine, the elderly and individuals with chronic diseases whose health condition allows them to take the vaccine.
The UAE, through the Ministry of Health and Prevention, worked to provide the Covid-19 vaccine to all society members to reach the acquired immunity resulting from "vaccination and immunisation for individuals," which in turn reduces the number of cases and control the spread of the virus.
The desired percentage was achieved by providing the vaccine across all health centres for all members of society, in addition to booster doses and various approved types of vaccines that have proven their efficiency in combating the virus.
