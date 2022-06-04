Coronavirus: UAE reports 523 Covid-19 cases, 448 recoveries, no deaths

Over 163.1 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 1:59 PM Last updated: Sat 4 Jun 2022, 2:03 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 523 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 448 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 14,392.

The new cases were detected through 233,351 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 4 are 910,338, while total recoveries stand at 893,641. The death toll now stands at 2,305.

YouGov’s latest research shows more than half of UAE and Saudi Arabia residents (56 per cent) strongly or somewhat agree with the statement, ‘remote workouts and events still hold appeal and are here to stay post Covid-19’.

When asked about their most preferred way of exercising, 25 per cent residents in both the countries said they prefer home workouts. The proportion of those who prefer exercising at a gym or indulge in outdoor exercises were lower – at 19 per cent and 16 per cent.

According to the survey, at present, a quarter of UAE and Saudi residents (25 per cent) have a gym membership, and three in ten (31 per cent) are considering taking one, with a higher appetite among adults between 18-24 years.

Meanwhile, three districts in Kerala - Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam - are seeing a rise in the coronavirus cases. The state’s health minister Veena George on Friday said that there was no need for concern.

Following a high-level review meeting on Covid-19, George said that although there is a slight increase in the number of infections in the state currently, the cases are only of the Omicron variant of the virus.

“Covid situation was assessed in the meeting. The highest number of Covid cases are in Ernakulam, Thiruvananthapuram and Kottayam districts. These districts need special attention. Those with symptoms should be tested,” she said.