Coronavirus: UAE reports 387 Covid-19 cases, 414 recoveries, no deaths

Over 186.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Mon 12 Sep 2022, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 387 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 414 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 18,048.

The new cases were detected through 168,956 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on September 12 are 1,020,412, while total recoveries stand at 1,000,082. The death toll now stands at 2,342.

In Hong Kong, stringent Covid-19 curbs have long made life for school students extremely hard. Now, a new rule requiring higher vaccination levels could upend what progress has been made towards resuming full-day in-person classes.

Further delays to normal school life are likely to exacerbate youth mental health problems as well as give more people reason to leave the city, further undermining its status as an Asian financial hub, educators and business leaders warn.

"There is so much uncertainty over whether classes are going to be cancelled, can the kids go to school? The school uncertainty is definitely helping to drive people away and it makes it hard to attract people to Hong Kong," said Robert Quinlivan, head of the city's Australian business chamber.

Some 30,000 students withdrew from Hong Kong schools in the last academic year and more than 5,000 teachers resigned, according to government data.

About 113,000 residents left the former British colony in the first half of 2022. That includes ex-pats and local families, many of whom have taken advantage of visa schemes offered by Britain, Canada and Australia.

Meanwhile, China's financial hub Shanghai will extend free regular Covid-19 testing services to October 31 to further consolidate the results of their epidemic prevention efforts, the city government said on Friday.

Citizens are required to take at least one PCR test each week until the end of October, the city government said on its Wechat account.

The city reported no local symptomatic cases and two asymptomatic cases for September 8, government data showed.