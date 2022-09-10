China's financial hub Shanghai to extend free Covid testing services

Citizens are required to take at least one PCR test each week until the end of October

Photo: AFP

By Reuters Published: Sat 10 Sep 2022, 1:40 PM Last updated: Sat 10 Sep 2022, 1:41 PM

China's financial hub Shanghai will extend free regular Covid-19 testing services to October 31 to further consolidate the results of their epidemic prevention efforts, the city government said on Friday.

Citizens are required to take at least one PCR test each week until the end of October, the city government said on its Wechat account.

The city reported no local symptomatic cases and two asymptomatic cases for September 8, government data showed.

ALSO READ: