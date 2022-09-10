China's financial hub Shanghai to extend free Covid testing services

Researchers say the technology is quick and easy to use
China's financial hub Shanghai will extend free regular Covid-19 testing services to October 31 to further consolidate the results of their epidemic prevention efforts, the city government said on Friday.
Citizens are required to take at least one PCR test each week until the end of October, the city government said on its Wechat account.
The city reported no local symptomatic cases and two asymptomatic cases for September 8, government data showed.
