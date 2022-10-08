Coronavirus: UAE reports 332 Covid-19 cases, 311 recoveries, no deaths

Over 191.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 332 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 311 recoveries and no deaths.

Al Ain's Al Maqam Healthcare Centre has been reopened following its closure during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ambulatory Healthcare Services – a SEHA healthcare facility announced.

Services include general medicine, family medicine, chronic disease clinic, women's health, children's wellness, prenatal services, screening, vaccination, and premarital and pre-employment screening. Additionally, the centre will provide speciality services, including dermatology, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, general dentistry, and nutrition, supported by X-ray, ultrasound, lab, and pharmacy services.

Meanwhile, Japan in January expanded use of the vaccine to those as young as five years old. Last month, health authorities started dispensing Pfizer and Moderna Inc booster shots that target the Omicron variant of the virus.

The panel also recommended approval of a version of the Pfizer vaccine that protects against the BA.4 and BA.5 subvariants of Omicron. Moderna said earlier on Wednesday it was seeking Japanese approval of its own subvariant shot.

