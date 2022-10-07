UAE: Healthcare centre reopens after Covid-related closure

Facility's services include general and family medicine, prenatal services, screening and vaccination

by Ashwani Kumar Published: Fri 7 Oct 2022, 11:37 AM

Al Ain's Al Maqam Healthcare Centre has been reopened following its closure during the Covid-19 pandemic, Ambulatory Healthcare Services – a SEHA healthcare facility announced.

Dr Noura Al Ghaithi, acting chief executive officer at AHS, said: "We are very pleased to announce the reopening of Al Maqam Healthcare Centre in Al Ain with a wide range of services to fulfill the needs of the Al Maqam community and surrounding communities like Asharej and Al Bateen and Al Markhaniyyah and ease their access to our medical services. We will work in the coming months to expand the speciality services available at the centre."

Services include general medicine, family medicine, chronic disease clinic, women's health, children's wellness, prenatal services, screening, vaccination, and premarital and pre-employment screening. Additionally, the centre will provide speciality services, including dermatology, obstetrics and gynaecology, paediatrics, general dentistry, and nutrition, supported by X-ray, ultrasound, lab, and pharmacy services.

Dr Aysha Al Mansoori, manager, Al Maqam Healthcare Centre, added: "I invite our community to visit the healthcare centre and register with a family physician, not only for treatment when they feel unwell, but more importantly for routine and preventive check-ups and to establish a long-term relationship with their family physician. The family physician is responsible for ensuring the health of their patients and ensuring that they undergo their preventive screening on time."

"Patients usually face difficulty in determining which speciality they need to see for a particular issue. This is where the family physician comes in as he/she will evaluate the patient's condition and determine if they require transfer to other specialities and then follow-up their care with those specialities."

The centre opens from Monday to Friday from 7am to 10.30pm. People can book an appointment through the SEHA call centre 80050 or WhatsApp 024102200 or the SEHA app.

