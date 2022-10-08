UAE: Why residents must continue wearing masks despite it not being mandatory

Healthcare specialists have urged residents to maintain similar precautionary measures during flu season

by SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Sat 8 Oct 2022, 8:05 AM

As daily Covid cases see a decline and mask rules relax, medical professionals have started recording an increase in cases of other viral infections.

Healthcare specialists have urged residents to maintain similar precautionary measures especially during flu season.

“It is no surprise that as regulations have been relaxed, the number of flu cases has dramatically risen,” said Dr Nikita Singh, specialist internal medicine, Aster Clinic, Business Bay.

“It is important to remember that they are all mostly RNA viruses, including influenza, parainfluenza, respiratory syncytial virus, rhinovirus, and adenovirus. Their mode of transmission remains the same - the droplet method of infection. In addition, these viruses also proliferate during weather changes - like the transition from summer to autumn and then winter,” said Dr Singh.

Doctors also highlighted that weather changes and schools operating at maximum capacity cause an increase in cases of the viral infections of the upper respiratory tract. “Infections due to influenza, adenovirus, and many other viruses that cause the symptoms of cold, throat pain, cough, body ache, and fever,” said Dr Zaineb Sabri, specialist internal medicine, Medcare Hospital, Sharjah.

“Other diseases such as gastritis or gastroenteritis are also seen during weather and climate changes,” added Dr Sabri.

They confirmed that cases of viral infections, especially during flu season like influenza, were comparatively lesser during the Covid-19 pandemic. “Ease in mask rules and other precautionary measures have led to an increase in flu infections,” said Dr Sarla Kumari, specialist physician, Canadian Specialist Hospital Dubai, Abu Hail.

The flu virus, particularly influenza, has three major strains and changes in its genetic nature every year, adapting to environmental and new immune conditions of the host (patient). It is difficult to clinically distinguish one viral infection from another, but can be done by PCR.

“Some viruses like the rhinovirus stay localized in the respiratory system and cause only symptoms related to the upper respiratory tract like sore throat, pharyngitis, cold, mild fever,” said Dr Singh.

Coronavirus is more systemic due to inflammation throughout the body like fever, chills, loss of appetite, pneumonia, and derangement of liver enzymes, added Dr Singh.

Healthcare professionals have advised residents to take flu vaccines and continue following hygiene practices. “We suggest everyone take precautionary measures like hand wash, avoiding crowded places and those having multiple health problems need to have the flu vaccine,” said Dr Kumari.

Dr Kumari also urged the residents to isolate if flu symptoms emerge and to consult with their doctor. “One needs to have a balanced diet rich in vitamins and a community role in the early detection of sick children in schools and nurseries. Providing early medical treatment and care plays a great role in limiting the spread of diseases.”

