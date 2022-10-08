Dubai: Take an immersive tour of Burj Khalifa in metaverse

The emirate marks its 10th Calligraphy Biennial, with over 200 activities and 700 artworks
Now you don’t need to physically visit the world’s tallest building to enjoy the sights. You can get the experience and watch the city from the top of the Burj Khalifa from the confines of your home through the metaverse.
It was the the Covid-19 pandemic that inspired event management platform, Eventcombo, to launch this experience.
Enjoy an immersive 360-degree view of Dubai, as your digital avatar goes on a tour, with family or friends, around this majestic building.
Ride the elevator to reach the topmost floor and enjoy the sights of the emirate from the viewing deck.
It has also advised residents to seek information from correct and official sources
Leadership is keen to provide new opportunities for promising national talent to contribute to the emirate's development journey
Customers can redeem points and unlock benefits across over 70 retail brands, with points earned in-store, in restaurants and online
RTA also announces the resumption of bus services to the popular winter attraction starting October 10
'He left us 32 years ago, but his legacy did not', says Dubai Ruler
Rents have been on the rise in the city after the Covid-19 pandemic, with apartments' price increases fast approaching the same rate as villas