Covid in UAE: Daily cases cross 2,600-mark for fourth time this week

By Web Desk Published: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 1:57 PM Last updated: Sat 8 Jan 2022, 2:14 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 2,655 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,034 recoveries and 3 deaths.

Total active cases stand at 28,573.

The new cases were detected through 3,88,572 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on January 8 are 782,866, while total recoveries stand at 752,120. The death toll now stands at 2,173.

The total number of Covid-19 cases registered worldwide passed 300 million on Friday, with the Omicron variant’s rapid spread setting new infection records in dozens of countries over the last week.

In the past seven days, 34 countries have recorded their highest number of weekly cases since the start of the pandemic, including 18 nations in Europe and seven in Africa.

India capital New Delhi is under weekend curfew which kicked in at 10 pm on Friday. The two-day curfew was announced to contain the spread of the coronavirus.

Roads were empty and markets deserted on Saturday morning.

India's Ministry of Health and Family Welfare announced Friday, January 7, mandatory seven-day home quarantine for all international arrivals upon arrival in India.

The Ministry updated rules for India-bound travellers in view of the rising prevalence of the Omicron variant.

Kerala Health Minister Veena George announced Friday that all Passengers arriving in the South Indian state of Kerala, including those from the UAE, must undergo mandatory seven-day home quarantine upon arrival.

Following this, they would have to undergo an RT-PCR test on the eighth day of arrival.

As Covid-19 infections surge worldwide, UAE doctors are advising residents to wear 3-layer surgical masks instead of fabric face coverings for better protection.

In particular, cloth masks made with cotton must be avoided, health officials said. Instead, residents may opt for surgical, KN95 or N95 masks.

The viruses that cause colds, the flu and Covid-19 are spread the same way — through droplets from the nose and mouth of infected people. And they can all be spread before a person realizes they’re infected.

The time varies for when someone with any of the illnesses will start feeling sick. Some people infected with the coronavirus don’t experience any symptoms, but it’s still possible for them to spread it.