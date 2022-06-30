Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,778 Covid-19 cases, 1,657 recoveries, 1 death

Over 169.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 1:59 PM Last updated: Thu 30 Jun 2022, 2:03 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,778 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,657 recoveries and 1 death.

Total active cases stand at 17,635.

The new cases were detected through 288,743 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 30 are 945,800, while total recoveries stand at 925,849. The death toll now stands at 2,316.

Over 169.7 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

ALSO READ:

Doctors in the UAE have urged patients recovering from severe Covid-19 conditions to rest at least a couple of weeks before they can go back to work.

Healthcare specialists also recommend getting a clinical evaluation done based on one's work responsibilities ahead of joining work.

“Most patients can return to normal work and life after 10-14 days. Those with mild symptoms do not need to alter their routine and lifestyle significantly,” said Dr Kiran Kumar, specialist and head, Department of Internal Medicine, Thumbay Hospital.

Covid-19 has also created awareness among UAE residents not to take an excessive amount of antibiotics as it weakens the immune system.

While speaking at a conference in Dubai on Wednesday, insurance industry executives said residents had reduced visits to the healthcare centres after the pandemic due to infection concerns, but people are increasingly going to clinics and hospitals again.

Meanwhile, in the light of the rising coronavirus cases across the country, Pakistan on Wednesday decided to “fully activate” the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) guidelines to curb the spread of Covid-19 infections.

The NCOC is the entity in charge of Pakistan’s Covid-19 efforts, policies and implementation and makes suggestions to the Prime Minister’s National Coordination Committee for timely actions related to the national Covid-19 response.