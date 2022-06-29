UAE: Why Covid-19 patients should rest a couple of weeks before going back to work

Healthcare specialists share tips on recovery after virus infection

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Wed 29 Jun 2022, 4:21 PM

Doctors in the UAE have urged patients recovering from severe Covid-19 conditions to rest at least a couple of weeks before they can go back to work.

Healthcare specialists also recommend getting a clinical evaluation done based on one's work responsibilities ahead of joining work.

“Most patients can return to normal work and life after 10-14 days. Those with mild symptoms do not need to alter their routine and lifestyle significantly,” said Dr Kiran Kumar, specialist and head, Department of Internal Medicine, Thumbay Hospital.

A high protein diet and plenty of warm fluids after any viral infection is important, say experts.

Dr Ahmed Elmansourry, consultant, pulmonology, NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah said that moderate exercise is the best way to recover faster. “Moderate exercises like walking up and down the steps or squats are the best way to bounce back to good heatlh."

He added that “green vegetables and salads, multi-vitamins, and zinc should be consumed in abundance."

Dr Ram Shukla, specialist infectious disease, NMC Royal Hospital, Sharjah explains what patients go through while recovering from Covid. “There will be physical symptoms like shortness of breath, continued loss of taste or smell and headache or dizziness."

According to him, these symptoms will be present for at least two to three weeks post the infection recovery period. "Some patients may even have cognitive symptoms like fatigue, brain fog, anxiety or depression. Younger patients usually recover within two weeks or even faster than that if they have received effective vaccinations," he added.

The recovery period depends on various factors like comorbidities, stage of the disease, and age of the patient. “Prolonged post-Covid illness is known as Long Covid. It can last for weeks,” added Dr Shukla.

Experts have urged people to seek medical advice if there is an exacerbation of symptoms or difficulty in regaining previous level of fitness.

