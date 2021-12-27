Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,732 Covid-19 cases, 608 recoveries, 1 death

109.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Monday reported 1,732 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 608 recoveries and 1 death.

Over 109.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far.

The new cases were detected through 325,097 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on December 27 are 753,065, while total recoveries stand at 741,933. The death toll now stands at 2,159.

In view of the rising Covid number, Authorities in Abu Dhabi have reduced operating capacity of social events like weddings, funerals and family gatherings.

The UAE Capital’s Emergency, Crisis and Disasters Committee also reiterated the need to adhere to the Green Pass protocol and get a negative Covid test result to attend such events.

The maximum number of people permitted at indoor events should not exceed 50. Social events at home should not host more than 30 people.

Organisers of Expo 2020 Dubai are also ramping up their Covid safety measures and were "doubling down" on its commitment "to continue hosting an exceptional and safe World Expo".

Organisers have said that venues at Expo 2020 Dubai may close temporarily for deep cleaning and sanitization if Covid-19 cases are detected.

Last week, a restaurant in the Japan Pavilion was closed temporarily after a number of restaurant staff tested positive for Covid-19.

With three days to go for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, authorities across the UAE are putting in place strict Covid safety measures.

Master developer Emaar shared a behind-the-scenes video showing workers in PPE kits sterilising touch points across Downtown Dubai.

With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 detected in 108 countries across continents, authorities in the UAE have time and again stressed the importance of booster vaccine doses.

The Dubai Health Authority on Monday released a helpful chart that details the Pfizer-BioNTech booster regimen for people who have taken different vaccines.

Studies have shown that the booster dose helps increase immunity/antibody levels manifold against Covid-19. Boosters produce virus-fighting antibodies capable of tackling the Omicron variant as well.