Dubai: Your guide to getting Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster shots

Studies have shown that the supplementary doses help increase immunity/antibody levels against the virus

Photo: Reuters

by A Staff Reporter Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 12:08 PM

You can get a booster in as little as two months if you have taken a certain vaccine

With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 detected in 108 countries across continents, authorities in the UAE have time and again stressed the importance of booster vaccine doses.

Studies have shown that the booster dose helps increase immunity/antibody levels manifold against Covid-19. Boosters produce virus-fighting antibodies capable of tackling the Omicron variant as well.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Monday released a helpful chart that details the Pfizer-BioNTech booster regimen for people who have taken different vaccines.

Type of vaccine No. of booster shots Duration Eligibility 2 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech 1 Pfizer booster shot 6 months after second dose 18 years and above 2 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca 2 doses of Moderna 2 doses of Sputnik 1 dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca and 1 dose of Pfizer-BioNTech 1 dose of J&J 1 Pfizer booster shot 2 months after second dose 2 doses of Sinopharm 2 Pfizer booster shots 3 months after second dose 16 years and above 2 doses of Sinovac

ALSO READ: