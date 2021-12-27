UAE

Dubai: Your guide to getting Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster shots

Studies have shown that the supplementary doses help increase immunity/antibody levels against the virus

Photo: Reuters
A Staff Reporter

Published: Mon 27 Dec 2021, 12:08 PM

You can get a booster in as little as two months if you have taken a certain vaccine

With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 detected in 108 countries across continents, authorities in the UAE have time and again stressed the importance of booster vaccine doses.

Studies have shown that the booster dose helps increase immunity/antibody levels manifold against Covid-19. Boosters produce virus-fighting antibodies capable of tackling the Omicron variant as well.

The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Monday released a helpful chart that details the Pfizer-BioNTech booster regimen for people who have taken different vaccines.

Type of vaccineNo. of booster shotsDurationEligibility
2 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech1 Pfizer booster shot6 months after second dose18 years and above
2 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca
2 doses of Moderna
2 doses of Sputnik
1 dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca and 1 dose of Pfizer-BioNTech
1 dose of J&J1 Pfizer booster shot2 months after second dose
2 doses of Sinopharm2 Pfizer booster shots3 months after second dose16 years and above
2 doses of Sinovac

