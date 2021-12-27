Dubai: Your guide to getting Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine booster shots

European countries start imposing new measures to curb the fast-spreading Omicron variant
With the Omicron variant of Covid-19 detected in 108 countries across continents, authorities in the UAE have time and again stressed the importance of booster vaccine doses.
Studies have shown that the booster dose helps increase immunity/antibody levels manifold against Covid-19. Boosters produce virus-fighting antibodies capable of tackling the Omicron variant as well.
The Dubai Health Authority (DHA) on Monday released a helpful chart that details the Pfizer-BioNTech booster regimen for people who have taken different vaccines.
|Type of vaccine
|No. of booster shots
|Duration
|Eligibility
|2 doses of Pfizer-BioNTech
|1 Pfizer booster shot
|6 months after second dose
|18 years and above
|2 doses of Oxford-AstraZeneca
|2 doses of Moderna
|2 doses of Sputnik
|1 dose of Oxford-AstraZeneca and 1 dose of Pfizer-BioNTech
|1 dose of J&J
|1 Pfizer booster shot
|2 months after second dose
|2 doses of Sinopharm
|2 Pfizer booster shots
|3 months after second dose
|16 years and above
|2 doses of Sinovac
