Video: How Downtown Dubai is ramping up Covid safety for Burj Khalifa New Year's Eve show

The NYE programme will feature a firework show choreographed to lasers, lights and music

File photo

by Sahim Salim Published: Sun 26 Dec 2021, 6:41 PM

With less than a week to go for the New Year’s Eve celebrations, authorities across the UAE are putting in place strict Covid safety measures.

Master developer Emaar shared a behind-the-scenes video showing workers in PPE kits sterilising touch points across Downtown Dubai.

“While we can’t wait for the New Year’s (Eve) celebrations, your safety and wellbeing is our priority. We encourage you to wear your masks and maintain social distancing to celebrate safely,” Emaar tweeted from the Burj Khalifa account.

Dubbed ‘Eve of Wonders’, the Burj Khalifa show will feature a firework show choreographed to lasers, lights and music. A brand-new laser feature is making its debut at The Dubai Fountain in sync with the show.

To ensure the health, safety and well-being of attendees, the venue can be accessed via five gates. Guests must show their U By Emaar QR codes to access the viewing areas in Downtown Dubai.

