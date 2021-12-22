Expo 2020 Dubai: Restaurant at Japan Pavilion closes temporarily after staff test Covid-positive

Organizers pledge to step-up safety measures to ensure visitors' safety

Published: Wed 22 Dec 2021, 8:57 PM

With number of Covid infections rising across the country, Expo 2020 organizers have pledged to go the extra mile to ensure the world fair will remain safe for visitors.

As part of the strategy to ramp up safety measures, Japan has temporarily closed its Sushiro restaurant for deep-cleaning and sanitization after a number of restaurant staff tested positive for Covid-19, the organizers said in a statement on Wednesday.

"The cases were identified as part of the regular testing of the Expo workforce, participants and volunteers," said the statement.

The re-opening of Sushiro will be announced in due course, it said.

The Expo has recently increased the frequency of testing in response to the ever-changing global health situation.

"Staff at the Japanese Pavilion have been tested and th,e pavilion remains open to visitors and continues to uphold the rigorous safety measures put in place by Expo 2020 including mandatory mask-wearing and sanitization," said the organizers.

The UAE has seen a spike in cases this week, with the number of infections crossing the 650 mark on Wednesday. The country has one of the highest vaccination rates in the world, with 96 per cent of its population inoculated against the virus.

The Expo 2020 Dubai said in a statement on Wednesday it was "doubling down" on its commitment "to continue hosting an exceptional and safe World Expo".

Organizers have temporarily suspended some events such as parades and roving entertainers as precautionary measures.

The mega event has so far recorded more than seven million visits since opening on October 1.