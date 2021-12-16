Covid-19 vaccine: How booster shots keep you safe from new variants

Medicos explain how jabs control infection and are highly effective in preventing hospitalisations and death

By SM Ayaz Zakir Published: Thu 16 Dec 2021, 1:49 PM

Authorities in the UAE have urged residents to get a booster shot of a Covid-19 vaccine if they are eligible.

Boosters and vaccination have helped bring down the number of Covid-19 cases from nearly 4000 to less than 50 in the UAE.

Doctors believe that the UAE government's thorough vaccination campaign was the reason for the dip in the number of new cases.

Medicos explain how vaccination and boosters help against the Covid-19 variants.

Dr Mohamed Aslam, Specialist Pulmonologist, International Modern Hospital, Dubai, said, "When you go for the first dose of vaccination, you get protection from Coronavirus within a week as compared to an unvaccinated individual. Two doses offer more protection, and similarly, the booster gives you high protection from the virus."

The doctors in the UAE are urging the residents to take the booster shot without further delay.

Dr Adil Sajwani, Specialist Family Medicine, Fakeeh University Hospital said, "The booster doses played good protection against Delta variant which is the most common variant worldwide.

"Since the start of massive vaccination efforts worldwide, the cases came down despite the new emerging variants and more importantly, the hospitalisation rates came down drastically in the UAE. The government started booster doses early, and we can see how stable we are when it comes to cases and breakthrough infections."

Dr Sarla Kumari, Specialist Physician and Diabetologist, Canadian Specialists Hospital Dubai, insisted that residents get the booster shots as it controls the infection and is highly effective in preventing hospitalisations and death.

Sarla said, "Vaccines continue to reduce a person's risk of contracting to the virus that causes covid -19, including its variant."

Doctors in the UAE also noted that massive collaboration between the government and the community helped achieve herd immunity and limit the emerging of variants in the country.

"Updated management protocol with free PCR testing and early isolation reduced the spread of infection with continuous awareness from the government with the public-private partnership helped fight Covid-19," highlighted Dr Sajwani.

Dr Aslam said that the travel restrictions and screening at the airport also contributed to controlling the UAE's spread. He said, “As per studies, vaccination reduces the spread, and 100% of the UAE residents have been given at least one dose of vaccine.

It is definite proof that vaccination and boosters played a significant role in curbing the contagion."

World Health Organization (WHO) chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said Tuesday that the Omicron variant had been reported in 77 countries and had "probably" spread to most nations undetected "at a rate we have not seen with any previous variant".

