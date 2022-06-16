Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,435 Covid-19 cases, 1,243 recoveries, 1 death

Over 165.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

Published: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 2:26 PM Last updated: Thu 16 Jun 2022, 2:33 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Thursday reported 1,435 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 1,243 recoveries and 1 death.

Total active cases stand at 17,005.

The new cases were detected through 311,742 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 16 are 923,001, while total recoveries stand at 903,690. The death toll now stands at 2,306.

Daily Covid-19 cases have more than doubled in under a week in the UAE. Authorities also noted an increase in hospitalisation rates of infected people.

Addressing a media briefing on Monday evening, an NCEMA spokesperson highlighted the reasons for the increase in cases. “We monitored a number of practices that pose risks to the community and public health,” the official said.

These include failure to wear masks indoors. The spokesperson warned of a Dh3,000 fine for violating the rule. He added that inspections would be beefed up to ensure that residents are wearing masks in closed spaces.

The official also warned that some residents did not isolate at home despite testing positive for Covid-19.

Internationally, the single day rise in new coronavirus infections were recorded over 12,000 after 111 days in India, registering 38.4 per cent jump in daily cases while the active cases have increased to 58,215, according to the Health Ministry data on Thursday.

A total 12,213 cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, taking India’s total tally of Covid-19 cases to 4,32,57,730 while the death toll has climbed to 5,24,803 with 11 fatalities, the data updated at 8 am stated.