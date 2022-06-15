UAE reduces Green Pass validity: 11 places in Dubai where PCR tests cost less than Dh100

On AlHosn app, the test was previously valid for 30 days, which has now been reduced to 14

by Nandini Sircar Published: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 1:29 PM Last updated: Wed 15 Jun 2022, 2:27 PM

PCR testing centres across the UAE are witnessing an increase in the number of residents queuing up to get tested.

The UAE health ministry recently announced that daily Covid-19 cases have more than doubled in a week, with authorities noting an increase in hospitalisation rates of infected people.

Authorities also reduced the validity of the Green Pass on the AlHosn from 30 days to 14. This means fully vaccinated residents will get a 14-day Green Pass after receiving a negative Covid-19 PCR test result.

Doctors are attributing the rise in cases due to everyone’s casual attitude towards Covid-19 protocols and are emphasising the importance of following the mask rule and getting tested if they display Covid symptoms.

As per current guidelines, a minimum of 10 days of home isolation is still recommended if one tests positive.

Here’s a list of a few testing centres or home testing facilities that provide the service at less than Dh100 in Dubai.

1. SEHA drive-through centres at Al Khawaneej and Dubai Parks and Resorts charge Dh40 for a PCR test.

2. At NMC Royal Hospital, Dubai Investment Park (DIP), it will cost residents Dh85 if they are travelling and can produce a valid ticket. Else, the price is Dh120.

3. Aster Hospital, Cedars, Jebel Ali charges Dh60, at Aster Hospital, Mankhool the fee is Dh99, Aster Hosptal, Qusais charges Dh99 and at Aster Hospital, Sonapur it will cost Dh50 for a test. At Aster Clinic (AJMC) it is Dh99 and Access Clinic (Rolla and Muweilah) charges Dh59

4. Right Health PCR testing centre at Al Quoz mall charges Dh90

If residents are looking to skip the queue, they can book a PCR test service on an app. and get the test done at home.

5. Rizek mobile application charges Dh99 for a home test while Urban Company states a regular PCR test will cost Dh84 with results in 24 hours.

