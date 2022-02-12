Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,395 Covid-19 cases, 2,331 recoveries, 1 death

Over 130.6 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sat 12 Feb 2022, 1:57 PM Last updated: Sat 12 Feb 2022, 2:08 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Saturday reported 1,395 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 2,331 recoveries and one death.

Total active cases stand at 66,316.

The new cases were detected through 480,766 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on February 12 are 866,971, while total recoveries stand at 798,371. The death toll now stands at 2,284.

From 4am on Friday, the Boris Johnson government lifted all testing requirements for fully vaccinated international arrivals, spreading cheer in travel and tourism sectors ahead of half-term holidays, when a large number of Britons briefly travel abroad.

The major changes to the UK’s Covid-19 travel rules that came into force will make international journeys cheaper and easier for passengers, officials here said, adding that the relaxation is thanks to the success of the UK’s vaccine and booster rollout.

Eligible fully vaccinated travellers are, therefore, only required to fill out a simplified passenger locator form, confirming their vaccination status, travel history and contact details.

Meanwhile, the head of the World Health Organisation said on Friday that the acute phase of the Covid-19 pandemic could end this year, if around 70 per cent of the world gets vaccinated.

“Our expectation is that the acute phase of this pandemic will end this year, of course with one condition, the 70 per cent vaccination (target is achieved) by mid this year around June, July,” Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, told reporters in South Africa.

“If that is to be done, the acute phase can really end, and that is what we are expecting. It’s in our hands. It’s not a matter of chance. It’s a matter of choice.”

However, days-long rallies against Covid-19 vaccination mandates picked up in numbers in New Zealand and Australia on Saturday, with protesters blocking roads and disrupting the life of the countries’ capitals.

Several thousand protesters gathered at Canberra’s major showgrounds, forcing the cancellation of a popular charity book fair, with organisers saying they opted to put their patrons’ safety first.

In New Zealand’s Wellington, hundreds of demonstrators gathered for a fifth day despite drenching rain. Inspired by truckers’ demonstrations in Canada, the protesters have occupied and blocked several streets surrounding the distinctive “Beehive” parliament with their trucks, vans and motorcycles.