Covid travel: No more tests for fully vaccinated arrivals in UK

Fully vaccinated travellers only need to fill out a simplified passenger locator form.

Reuters file photo

By Prasun Sonwalkar Published: Fri 11 Feb 2022, 3:37 PM

From 4 am on Friday, the Boris Johnson government lifted all testing requirements for fully vaccinated international arrivals, spreading cheer in travel and tourism sectors ahead of half-term holidays, when a large number of Britons briefly travel abroad.

The major changes to the UK’s Covid-19 travel rules that came into force will make international journeys cheaper and easier for passengers, officials here said, adding that the relaxation is thanks to the success of the UK’s vaccine and booster rollout.

Eligible fully vaccinated travellers are, therefore, only required to fill out a simplified passenger locator form, confirming their vaccination status, travel history and contact details.

Also, from Friday, arrivals who do not qualify as fully vaccinated will only need to take a pre-departure test in the 2 days before they depart for the UK and a PCR test on or before the end of day 2 after they arrive in the UK, as well as completing the passenger locator form.

These passengers will not need to self-isolate on arrival and will only need to do so if they test positive. Leading figures in the travel and tourism sectors welcomed the relaxation.

ALSO READ:

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps said: “The UK has eased international travel measures for Covid-19 and now has one of the most free-flowing borders in the world – sending a clear message that we are open for business. As our travel sector rapidly recovers, and we accelerate towards a future where we want travel to remain open for good, these rule changes coming ahead of half term are good news for families, businesses and the travel sector”.

Health Secretary Sajid Javid added: “As we learn to live with Covid-19, we are taking a balanced approach to opening up international travel and removing all tests for people who have played their part and have been vaccinated. Thanks to the millions of people who have come forward for their Covid-19 jabs, we are one of the most boosted countries in Europe and are able to take these steps”.