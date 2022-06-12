Coronavirus: UAE reports 1,249 Covid-19 cases, 977 recoveries, no deaths

Over 164.8 million PCR tests have been conducted in the country so far

By Web Desk Published: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 1:55 PM Last updated: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 2:01 PM

The UAE Ministry of Health and Prevention on Sunday reported 1,249 cases of the Covid-19 coronavirus, along with 977 recoveries and no deaths.

Total active cases stand at 15,909.

The new cases were detected through 244,931 additional tests.

The total number of cases in UAE as on June 12 are 917,496, while total recoveries stand at 899,292. The death toll now stands at 2,305.

A more contagious subvariant of the Covid-19 Omicron strain has slipped into Russia, a senior official at the national consumer health watchdog Rospotrebnadzor said.

Kamil Khafizov, the head of genome research at Rospotrebnadzor’s Central Research Institute for Epidemiology, told reporters that two national labs had submitted the viral genome of BA.4 sublineage to the VGARus database.

“Samples date back to late May,” Khafizov said.

The scientist added that the BA.2 subtype still accounted for 95% of all new cases in Russia.

“A number of studies published recently have revealed that variants, known as BA.4 and BA.5, are a little bit more transmissible that the early forms of Omicron,” he said.

Meanwhile, 8,582 fresh Covid-19 infections were recorded in India in the last 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Sunday. This is the highest recorded tally in three months.

As the infections surge, the active Covid caseload in the country stands at 44,513, constituting of 0.06 per cent of India’s total positive cases.