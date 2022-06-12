Covid-19: India reports highest new cases tally in 3 months

Over 1.95 billion vaccine doses have been administered across the country

By Web Desk Published: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 10:12 AM Last updated: Sun 12 Jun 2022, 10:22 AM

As many as 8,582 fresh Covid-19 infections were recorded in India in the last 24 hours, informed Union Health Ministry on Sunday. This is the highest recorded tally in three months.

As the infections surge, the active Covid caseload in the country stands at 44,513, constituting of 0.06 per cent of India’s total positive cases.

The daily positivity rate has been recorded at 2.71 per cent with 316,179 Covid-19 tests being conducted in the last 24 hours. The weekly positivity rate was also reported at 2.02 per cent.

4,435 patients have recovered from Covid infection in the last 24 hours.

So far, over 1.95 billion vaccine doses have been administered across India under Nationwide Vaccination Drive.

Earlier on Saturday, a total of 8,329 new Coronavirus cases were reported in a span of 24 hours, while the death toll due to the disease has climbed to 524,757.