Young couple travel 200 km to volunteer for coronavirus vaccine trial
Their selfless act comes amid the shortage of volunteers for the pioneering cause.
A young couple from Indore in Madhya Pradesh has travelled nearly 200 km to state capital Bhopal to volunteer for the administration of coronavirus vaccine under third-phase trial at an institute.
Manoj Rai said that he was associated with vaccination programme and travelled to the state capital often from Indore with regard to his official work.
Since the corona vaccine trial is underway at the People's College of Medical sciences and Research Centre here, he met the district authorities last week and came up with the idea to volunteer for the vaccination.
He was asked by officials concerned to come on December 8 for vaccination. After returning home, Manoj brought up the issue with his wife Pooja who -- much to his surprise -- also expressed her desire to volunteer for the noble cause. Eventually, both reached Bhopal on Tuesday for their vaccination.
Manoj's parents Kantilal Rai and Sonabai also approved of the couple's decision and said that the ongoing vaccination development was in the interest of the country as a whole and one should therefore contribute to it.
Manoj said that after the completion of all medical formalities, he and his wife got themselves vaccinated.
The third phase of corona vaccine's trial is facing a dearth of volunteers, with authorities making and earnest appeal to the people to come forward to volunteer for the cause.
Recently, the state's Home Minister Narottam Mishra also expressed his desire to become a coronavirus vaccine volunteer but could not do so since one of his family members was found to be corona positive.
