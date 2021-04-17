- EVENTS
Watch: Passengers run out of Bihar train station in bid to avoid Covid PCR tests
The shocking video shows scores of travellers in a mad dash to avoid undergoing the procedure.
A shocking new video has emerged, showing dozens of travellers, some with young children, flooding out of a train station in Bihar in order to avoid Covid testing.
>> Dubai weekly Covid PCR tests for some employees: Who are exempt?
According to NDTV, the astonishing footage was filmed on Thursday in Buxar station after passengers had disembarked from a Patna-Pune train.
- @ndtvindia @Anurag_Dwary @suparba pic.twitter.com/cWxDDoP26X— manish (@manishndtv) April 16, 2021
Bihar’s Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had recently announced that natives returning home would be screened at on-site testing facilities set up at railway stations in the state.
"When we stopped them from leaving, they started to argue," said Jai Tiwari, a local civic councillor in Buxar. "There were no policemen at the station during the incident. Later, one policewoman came and said she was helpless as she was alone."
Trains from Covid hotspot cities like Mumbai, Pune and Delhi have been arriving in Bihar daily carrying hundreds of migrant workers desperate to return home fearing another lockdown, or after losing their jobs.
