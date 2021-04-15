Dubai weekly Covid PCR tests for some employees: Who are exempt?

Authority clarifies the rule that went into effect on April 11.

Education sector employees in Dubai are exempted from taking a PCR test every week if they have received the Covid-19 vaccine or are not eligible to get the jab.

Those who have received the first dose of the vaccine are exempted, too. Those who have had Covid-19 in the last three months don’t need to take the tests as they are not eligible to receive the vaccine.

The rule applies to all employees – whether working remotely or on campus. It applies to all private education institutes in Dubai, including early learning centres, schools, universities and training institutes.

The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has clarified the rule that came into effect on April 11. The authority explained who are exempted from it and under what circumstances.

>> Do I have to take a PCR test every week if I have had Covid in the last three months?

Someone who’s tested positive for Covid in the last three months is not eligible for the vaccine and doesn’t require to have the PCR test every week.

>> My appointment for the first dose of the vaccine is more than a week away. Do I have to get the PCR test?

Yes, you have to get the PCR test while waiting for your first dose. You don’t need it if you are waiting for your second.

>> I am nursing my baby. How long am I exempted from the rule?

You are ineligible to the take the vaccine as long as you are nursing.

>> I am going on a holiday soon. Do I need to take the PCR tests weekly?

It is not necessary to take the PCR test while on holidays.