- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Dubai weekly Covid PCR tests for some employees: Who are exempt?
Authority clarifies the rule that went into effect on April 11.
Education sector employees in Dubai are exempted from taking a PCR test every week if they have received the Covid-19 vaccine or are not eligible to get the jab.
Those who have received the first dose of the vaccine are exempted, too. Those who have had Covid-19 in the last three months don’t need to take the tests as they are not eligible to receive the vaccine.
The rule applies to all employees – whether working remotely or on campus. It applies to all private education institutes in Dubai, including early learning centres, schools, universities and training institutes.
The Knowledge and Human Development Authority (KHDA) has clarified the rule that came into effect on April 11. The authority explained who are exempted from it and under what circumstances.
>> Do I have to take a PCR test every week if I have had Covid in the last three months?
Someone who’s tested positive for Covid in the last three months is not eligible for the vaccine and doesn’t require to have the PCR test every week.
>> My appointment for the first dose of the vaccine is more than a week away. Do I have to get the PCR test?
Yes, you have to get the PCR test while waiting for your first dose. You don’t need it if you are waiting for your second.
>> I am nursing my baby. How long am I exempted from the rule?
You are ineligible to the take the vaccine as long as you are nursing.
>> I am going on a holiday soon. Do I need to take the PCR tests weekly?
It is not necessary to take the PCR test while on holidays.
-
Local Business
KEF's Meitra Care Network, Canadian Specialist...
Partnership poised to address shortage in the number of quaternary... READ MORE
-
Education
Indian school board postpones 10th, 12th grade...
ICSE exams called off due to pandemic situation. READ MORE
-
Weather
UAE weather: Temperature to drop; blowing dust...
Blowing dust has been predicted over some exposed areas. READ MORE
-
Education
UAE: Extra five-day leave for private schools in...
Leaves not linked to spring, fall, and summer vacations, SPEA says. READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Apollo 11 astronaut Michael Collins dies at 90
"Mike always faced the challenges of life with grace and humility,... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Why is medical oxygen lacking and how...
India is only the latest country to confront a lack of medical oxygen ... READ MORE
-
Energy
UAE petrol price for May 2021 announced
The prices have increased marginally compared to April. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE visit visa holders not eligible for Covid-19...
The vaccine is currently available only to UAE citizens and resident... READ MORE
News
Dubai: 3 killed, 3 injured in violent brawl; 10 arrested
28 April 2021
News
Pink supermoon in UAE sky tonight: When, how to watch
27 April 2021
News Bulletins (videos)
News in a Minute: Top headlines of April 25
25 votes | 25 April 2021
Nation (videos)
Watch: Iftar recipe of the day
10 votes | 28 April 2021
Cricket
IPL 2021: Shastri hails 'student' Padikkal and 'master' Kohli