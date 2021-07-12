UAE: Passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Sri Lanka suspended until at least July 21, says Emirates

The suspension on inbound traffic from India to UAE has been in place since April 24.

The suspension on inbound passenger flights from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh and Sri Lanka to the UAE has been extended until at least July 21, Dubai-based airline Emirates said on its website.

"In line with UAE government directives, Emirates will be suspending the carriage of passengers from India, Bangladesh, Pakistan and Sri Lanka to Dubai until July 21, 2021. Furthermore, passengers who have connected through India, Pakistan, Bangladesh or Sri Lanka in the last 14 days will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE," the airline said.

High-level talks on to resume regular India-UAE flights

UAE nationals, holders of UAE Golden Visas and members of diplomatic missions who comply with updated Covid19 protocols are exempt and may be accepted for travel, the airline added.

The UAE has suspended flights from India since April 24, following a second and lethal wave of the Covid-19 outbreak. In a similar move, on May 13, it also suspended entry for passengers from Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal and Sri Lanka, who, along with Indians, comprise 70 per cent of the workforce in the country.

India-UAE flights: All 4 airports in Kerala set up rapid PCR testing facilities

India-UAE travel: Expats anxious to board first flight back

73 Aster medics return from India in special Emirates flights