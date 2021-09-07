UAE: Nurseries must address Covid violations in 3 days or face action

A total of 87 nurseries in Sharjah welcomed students to a new academic year

Nurseries in Sharjah will have three days to address Covid violations flagged by inspection teams in the emirate.

Those that fail to rectify the situation in that time frame will be referred to the board of the council for action.

This came as authorities at the Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) laid out a framework by which violations at nurseries in the emirate would be monitored.

A total of 87 nurseries in Sharjah have welcomed students to a new academic year in keeping with all Covid-19 precautionary measures.

Ali Al Hosani Director of Sharjah Private Education Authority (SPEA) said that the authority had conducted an extensive meeting with the directors of private nurseries in the emirate in order to discuss its preparations for the current academic year 2021-2022.

Nurseries are obliged to follow all Covid-19 safety protocols — especially in terms of limiting the capacity of buses ferrying children to 75 per cent and ensuring a social distance of metre at all times.

Parents will need to be fully vaccinated or present a negative PCR test result in order to enter nursery premises.

The guidelines also require educational staff to be fully vaccinated, with the exception of those who are medically exempt.