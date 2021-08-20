News
No admission for new pupils in Sharjah nurseries when schools reopen

Ismail Sebugwaawo /Sharjah
ismail@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 20, 2021
Move aimed at combating spread of Covid-19 and protecting the health of children.


Government nurseries in Sharjah will not admit new pupils when schools reopen for physical learning during the new academic year, which begins in September, authorities have announced.

The Sharjah Education Council said government nurseries will reopen for in-class lessons for only pupils that had previously been enrolled in the schools as a precautionary measure to protect the health of children from Covid-19, state news agency-Wam, reported on Friday.

The first month (September) will be devoted to offering revitalising activities, while the actual learning will begin in October.

Authorities noted that no new pupils were admitted during the academic year 2021-2022 as a precautionary measure to reduce the number of pupils in classes, and to limit the number of children enrolled in schools during the first semester.

New pupils can only be admitted if authorities raise the capacity of students accepted in a class. The move is to combat the spread Covid-19 and protect the kids’ health.

Mohammed Ahmed Al Mulla, Secretary-General of the Sharjah Education Council, congratulated parents ahead of the start of the new school year and the resumption of physical learning.

He explained that the administrative staff in schools had started work since August 15 to ensure that all safety and health requirements are in place.

Mariam Jaber Al Shamsi, Director of the Early Childhood Department at the Sharjah Education Council, said that the nursery programme will start with the "Fun September" events, which includes workshops aimed at preparing the kids to get familiar with the school routine after they spent long periods at home due to Covid.

The kids will be grouped into two classes, including the care section, which targets children from the age of 3 months to two years, and the education section, which includes children from the age of two years until the age of admission to kindergarten.

Ismail Sebugwaawo

