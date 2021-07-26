UAE: India, Pakistan flights suspended until at least July 31, says Emirates

Earlier today, Etihad said flights had been suspended until August 2.

The suspension on incoming scheduled passenger flights from India and Pakistan to the UAE has been extended until at least July 31, Dubai's flagship airline Emirates said on Monday.

In a response to a customer on Twitter, the airline said: "At the moment the suspension of our flights from India is until the 31st of July. This suspension is subject to further review."

Hello Idrees, at the moment the suspension of our flights from India is until the 31st of July. This suspension is subject to further review. Our website will be updated shortly. Please monitor our website https://t.co/WqZR2LRQpA for the latest travel updates. Thank you. — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) July 26, 2021

A passenger who enquired about flights from Pakistan received a similar reply.

Hello Nasir, at the moment the suspension of our flights from Pakistan is until the 31st of July. This suspension is subject to further review. You can continue to monitor our website https://t.co/WqZR2LRQpA for the latest travel updates. Thank you. — Emirates Support (@EmiratesSupport) July 26, 2021

In an earlier update, the airline also said that passengers who have connected through these countries over the last 14 days, too, will not be accepted to travel from any other point to the UAE.

