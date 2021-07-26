Coronavirus Pandemic
India-UAE flights suspended until at least Aug 2: Etihad

Web report/Abu Dhabi
Filed on July 26, 2021
Photo: Etihad/Twitter

It further added that the date may be extended, depending on directives by UAE authorities.


Flights from India to the UAE will remain suspended until at least August 2, national carrier Etihad Airways said on Monday.

The airline's customer service representatives informed passengers of the update on its official social media account.

The airline has asked travellers to stay tuned to its website for further information.

Passenger flights from India to the UAE have been suspended since April 24.




