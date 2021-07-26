India-UAE flights suspended until at least Aug 2: Etihad
It further added that the date may be extended, depending on directives by UAE authorities.
Flights from India to the UAE will remain suspended until at least August 2, national carrier Etihad Airways said on Monday.
The airline's customer service representatives informed passengers of the update on its official social media account.
We've just received confirmation that flights from India are suspended till the 2nd August, and we are not entirely sure if this will be extended as it depends on the authorities. You may not see availability on the website because of the schedule uncertainty. *Sky— Etihad Help (@EtihadHelp) July 26, 2021
The airline has asked travellers to stay tuned to its website for further information.
Passenger flights from India to the UAE have been suspended since April 24.
News
UAE holidays: Hijri New Year likely date revealed