UAE: Fujairah shuts 3 outlets, fines 168 more for flouting Covid rules

afkarali@khaleejtimes.com Filed on May 30, 2021 | Last updated on May 30, 2021 at 09.49 am

The Fujairah Municipality authorities carried out inspection drives during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr holidays

The Fujairah Municipality authorities have shut down three food outlets during Ramadan and Eid Al Fitr holidays for their failure to comply with health regulations and precautionary measures to contain the spread of the raging Covid-19 pandemic.

According to an official at the Fujairah Municipality the action has been taken during an inspection drive conducted across 7,717 food establishments within the civic body's jurisdiction.

The municipality authorities also imposed penalties on 168 establishments, including 70 for violating Covid-19 preventive and precautionary measures. While warnings were issued to 211 outlets and a grace period was given to make amends.

Altogether, 3,308 establishments were found to adhere to the stipulated norms.

The official said the inspection drive helped ensure public health safety and to keep the contagion at bay.