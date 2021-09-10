UAE flights: Only transit passengers from Bangladesh can travel to Abu Dhabi, says Etihad

Some exemptions apply

National carrier Etihad Airways has clarified that passengers are only permitted to travel from Bangladesh if transiting in Abu Dhabi.

A spokesperson told Khaleej Times this is because rapid PCR testing facilities are not yet available at airports in Bangladesh.

Some exempted guests can travel, the airline added. These include:

> Diplomats

> UAE nationals

> Golden/Silver Visa holders

In order to travel to Abu Dhabi, passengers must have:

>> ICA Smart Travel Service registration

>> A negative PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before their first flight departure time. The test must be taken at an approved lab in passengers' origin city and contain a QR code for verification.

>> A rapid PCR test taken within six hours of boarding at the airport. Rapid PCR tests must be taken at an airport facility. Any test taken outside of an airport facility will not be accepted. Passengers must pre-register for their rapid test and arrive at the airport at least six hours before their flight to ensure that they receive their rapid test results in time. This does not apply if those transiting in Abu Dhabi.

>> A PCR test on arrival in the UAE.