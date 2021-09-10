UAE flights: Only transit passengers from Bangladesh can travel to Abu Dhabi, says Etihad
Some exemptions apply
National carrier Etihad Airways has clarified that passengers are only permitted to travel from Bangladesh if transiting in Abu Dhabi.
A spokesperson told Khaleej Times this is because rapid PCR testing facilities are not yet available at airports in Bangladesh.
ALSO READ:
>> ICA approval for UAE flights: How residents can apply
>> UAE flights: Bangladeshi expats still stranded as airports do not have Covid test facilities
Some exempted guests can travel, the airline added. These include:
> Diplomats
> UAE nationals
> Golden/Silver Visa holders
In order to travel to Abu Dhabi, passengers must have:
>> ICA Smart Travel Service registration
>> A negative PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before their first flight departure time. The test must be taken at an approved lab in passengers' origin city and contain a QR code for verification.
>> A rapid PCR test taken within six hours of boarding at the airport. Rapid PCR tests must be taken at an airport facility. Any test taken outside of an airport facility will not be accepted. Passengers must pre-register for their rapid test and arrive at the airport at least six hours before their flight to ensure that they receive their rapid test results in time. This does not apply if those transiting in Abu Dhabi.
>> A PCR test on arrival in the UAE.
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 55,408 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
The NCEMA and the ICA have announced permitting the return of fully... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 632 cases, 705 recoveries, 2 deaths
The new cases were detected through 314,018 additional tests. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Abu Dhabi: Covid-19 infection rate dips to 0.2%
The Capital has undertaken several strategic measures in the fight... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: New Zealand PM Ardern extends Auckland...
The Delta variant outbreak has infected 955 so far, most of which... READ MORE
-
News
Work permits for teenagers to help them gain...
Step-by-step guide for kids aged 15-18 years READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 2-month contest launched to build robots for ...
The winning team also stands to get a cash prize of up to Dh50,000 READ MORE
-
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
The bus service will start from Ibn Battuta Bus Station in Dubai and... READ MORE
-
World
Let's rise above geo-politics and rebuild...
The world needs to come together to help Afghanistan prevent an... READ MORE
UAE Holidays 2021
UAE holidays: 2 more long weekends this year
13 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports lowest daily Covid-19 cases in over a year
12 September 2021
Transport
Dubai-Abu Dhabi bus service resumes
13 September 2021
News
Dubai: Delivery rider helps out family stranded on highway
13 September 2021
News
UAE: Ras Al Khaimah Civil Defense rescue man who fell from Jebel Jais