UAE flights: Bangladeshi expats still stranded as airports do not have Covid test facilities
Some of them have resorted to third-country quarantine to fly back to the UAE.
UAE residents who are stranded in Bangladesh are in a fix because airports in their country do not have the facilities for the rapid PCR tests, travel agents have said.
The UAE authorities on Friday relaxed certain rules to facilitate stranded residents' return, including those stuck in Bangladesh. However, passengers must produce a result for a test that has been conducted at the airport within six hours of departure.
>> Flights from Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi to open on Sept 12, says Etihad
>>Dubai flights: Rapid PCR tests can be taken within 6 hours of travel
“Since rapid PCR testing facilities are not available at airports in Bangladesh, residents are not able to fulfil the travel requirements to the UAE,” said Syed Mudassir, sales manager at Al Bloushi travels.
A number of Bangladeshi nationals who are returning to the UAE have resorted to trips to third countries where they spend the quarantine period.
Mir Wasim Raja, manager for MICE and holidays at Galadari International Travel Services, said Sri Lanka has been the “most viable” quarantine destination for Bangladeshis, owing to the country’s geographical location.
Mudassir said some stranded expats also opt for South European countries and Central Asian countries. “Montenegro, Albania and Serbia have become part of the options.”
Syed Ashraful, a Bangladeshi expat who runs a grocery store in Abu Hail, has been waiting for his workers to return over the last six months.
“Two of them had been on vacation since March and haven’t returned until now due to the travel restriction. I heard that the required PCR test facility is not available at the airports in Bangladesh.”
“There are thousands of them who are willing to return to the Gulf countries, but are unable to,” he added.
ayaz@khaleejtimes.com
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Lack of rapid PCR test facilities delays...
Some of them have resorted to third-country quarantine to fly back to ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 59,818 Covid vaccine doses administered in...
Fully vaccinated people were 11 times less likely to die of the virus READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: South Africa approves Pfizer jab for...
28 per cent of the country's population are under the age of 15 READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 725 Covid-19 cases, 945 recoveries,...
The total number of PCR tests done in the country up to date stands... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Lack of rapid PCR test facilities delays...
Some of them have resorted to third-country quarantine to fly back to ... READ MORE
-
News
Dubai think tank to represent Arab world through...
Fiker Institute rolls out six research programmes, divided into both... READ MORE
-
News
Covid in UAE: Public transport remains preferred...
Dubai saw its highest daily public transport ridership since the... READ MORE
-
Government
Photos: Sheikh Mohammed attends graduation of...
The UAE is home to outstanding academic institutions that can... READ MORE
News
UAE: Leave early, send children in school buses, experts suggest
10 September 2021
News
Dubai: Worker electrocuted to death while drinking from faulty cooler
10 September 2021
News
Flights from Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi to open on Sept 12, says Etihad
10 September 2021
Expo 2020 Dubai
Expo 2020 Dubai: Free bus ride for visitors from 9 locations
11 September 2021
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: UAE eases rules for returning residents
11 September 2021
News
Dubai eyes the future with self-driving cabs