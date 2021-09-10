Flights from Bangladesh to Abu Dhabi to open on Sept 12, says Etihad

Applies to those who have been out of the country for more than six months

From September 12, UAE residents with a valid visa who have been fully vaccinated with a World Health Organisation approved vaccine will be permitted to fly to the UAE, Etihad announced on Friday.

This applies to those who have been out of the country for more than six months and covers passengers travelling from Bangladesh.

Others who can travel to Abu Dhabi include:

>> Diplomats

>> UAE nationals

>> Golden/Silver Visa holders

In order to travel to Abu Dhabi, passengers must have:

>> ICA Smart Travel Service registration

>> A negative PCR test taken a maximum of 48 hours before their first flight departure time. The test must be taken at an approved lab in passengers' origin city and contain a QR code for verification.

>> A rapid PCR test taken within six hours of boarding at the airport. Rapid PCR tests must be taken at an airport facility. Any test taken outside of an airport facility will not be accepted. Passengers must pre-register for their rapid test and arrive at the airport at least six hours before their flight to ensure that they receive their rapid test results in time. This does not apply if those transiting in Abu Dhabi.

>> A PCR test on arrival in the UAE.

All others will only be permitted to travel from Bangladesh if they are transiting in Abu Dhabi.