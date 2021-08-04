UAE flights: Emirates shares latest guidelines for return of stranded residents
This is after the UAE announced that expats stranded these countries can return to the emirates.
Dubai-based carrier Emirates on Wednesday updated its website with the latest travel requirements for passengers arriving from India, Nepal, Nigeria, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and Uganda.
This is after the UAE announced that expats stranded these countries — from where passenger entry is suspended — can return to the emirates.
UAE residents
All passengers with a valid UAE residence visa who have been fully vaccinated in the UAE and who hold an official vaccination certificate issued and approved by relevant authorities in the UAE are permitted to return to the UAE. At least 14 days must have passed since the last required dose of the vaccine was administered.
ICA approval required for passengers from restricted countries
GDRFA approval must for stranded expats returning to Dubai
Transit passengers
Transit passengers must hold a negative Covid19 PCR test certificate for a test taken 72 hours or less before departure as per the requirements of their final destination, the airline said.
UAE flights: 7 new exemptions explained
Exemptions for nonvaccinated passengers:
> Holders of golden and silver visas and diplomats
> Healthcare workers including doctors, nurses and technicians
> Education sector workers including professors, teachers and students studying in the UAE
> Government employees
> Exhibitors and participants who are under the sponsorship of Expo 2020
Airfares soar as stranded expats rush to book tickets
All passengers must comply with the following:
> Dubai visa holders must apply for preentry approval through the General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA).
> Passengers must have a valid Covid-19 test certificate issued within 48 hours between the time of sample collection and scheduled flight departure. Only Covid-19 PCR test reports from certified labs that issue a QR code linked to the original report will be accepted.
> Passengers must complete a Covid19 rapid test four hours before the departure of their flight.
> Passengers must complete a Covid19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai.
> UAE nationals are exempted from the above requirements but subject to Covid19 PCR test on arrival in Dubai.
