UAE flights: Dubai extends expiry dates of residence visas for stranded expats, says flydubai

Waheed Abbas /Dubai
waheedabbas@khaleejtimes.com Filed on August 23, 2021

The visas have been extended till November 10, 2021, the authority said.


The General Directorate of Residence and Foreign Affairs (GDRFA), Dubai, has extended the expiry date of residence visas for nationals of India, Pakistan, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Nigeria and Uganda who are stranded abroad, Dubai-based carrier flydubai said on its website.

The visas have been extended till November 10, 2021, the airline said.

“This applies to Dubai-issued UAE resident visas which have expired or will expire between April 20, 2021 and November 9, 2021 inclusive,” it said.

Currently, thousands of residents are stranded abroad due to suspension of flights.

The airline said that the expiry will not be extended for UAE residents with Dubai-issued visas who have stayed outside of the UAE for more than six months if they left before October 20, 2020.

Expatriates can check the status of Dubai-issued resident visas on https://amer.gdrfad.gov.ae/visa-inquiry.

