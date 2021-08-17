UAE: Visa on arrival for passengers from 70 countries

For tourists landing in the UAE capital, the visa must be issued in Abu Dhabi.

Travellers from 70 countries can get visas on arrival in Abu Dhabi, including the US, China, Maldives, France and Russia.

Etihad Airways said passengers landing at Abu Dhabi airport can head straight to the immigration counter to receive visas when they arrive from these 70 countries (see list below).

In addition, if the traveller is already in the UAE and his resident visa has been cancelled or his tourist visa has expired, he can apply for a Long Term Tourist Visa Single Entry.

“You can apply for the tourist visa whilst you are in the UAE to avoid any fines or legal implications. Once your visa is approved, you will need to complete the status change application at Etihad Airways Headquarters in Abu Dhabi,” said the Abu Dhabi-based carrier.

The UAE national carrier said travellers can enter Abu Dhabi if they’re a UAE citizen or resident, or if they’re eligible for a visa on arrival.

Etihad said those Indian citizens who have a US visitor visa or Green Card or holding the UK or European residency with a validity of six months are eligible for a visa on arrival in the UAE.

They will get a visa which will be valid for a maximum stay of 14 days and costs Dh100. The visa is extendable for another 14 days once only by paying the renewal fee of Dh250.

Travellers from the following countries will receive a visa on arrival in Abu Dhabi:

• Andorra

• Argentina

• Australia

• Austria

• Bahamas

• Barbados

• Belgium

• Brazil

• Brunei

• Bulgaria

• Canada

• Chile

• Colombia

• Costa Rica

• Croatia

• Cyprus

• Czech Republic

• Denmark

• Estonia

• Finland

• France

• Germany

• Greece

• Honduras

• Hong Kong (SAR of China)

• Hungary

• Iceland

• Ireland

• Italy

• Japan

• Kazakhstan

• Latvia

• Liechtenstein

• Lithuania

• Luxembourg

• Malaysia

• Maldives

• Malta

• Mexico

• Monaco

• Montenegro

• Nauru

• Netherlands

• New Zealand

• Norway

• People’s Republic of China

• Peru

• Poland

• Republic of Mauritius

• Republic of El Salvador

• Portugal

• Romania

• Russian

• Saint Vincent and the Grenadines

• San Marino

• Serbia

• Seychelles

• Singapore

• Slovakia

• Slovenia

• Solomon

• South Korea

• Spain

• Sweden

• Switzerland

• The Vatican

• Ukraine

• United Kingdom

• United States of America

• Uruguay