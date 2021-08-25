UAE: Events restricted to Covid vaccinated in Ras Al Khaimah
Attendees must hold a negative result of a PCR test conducted within 48 hours of an event
Authorities in Ras Al Khaimah have relaxed Covid safety rules, even as vaccination has been made mandatory for attending events.
According to the Emirate’s Government Media Office, attendance to exhibitions and social, cultural and artistic events is restricted to those who have received both doses of a Covid-19 vaccine no more than six months prior.
For the elderly and those with chronic diseases, the second dose must have been taken no more than three months prior. The vaccination status must be verified via AlHosn app.
Additionally, attendees must hold a negative result of a PCR test conducted within 48 hours of an event.
Events can have an increased capacity of 60 per cent. Wedding halls’ capacity is now 60 per cent as well, with a maximum of 300 guests.
Capacity increased
The Emirate has also increased capacity of public spaces:
>> Hotels can operate at full capacity, provided social distancing and mask use rules are implemented.
>> Capacity at restaurants and shopping malls increased to 80 per cent.
>> Ten people allowed to sit at a table in restaurants.
>> Entertainment venues, exhibitions, museums and cinemas have an increased capacity of 80 per cent.
>> Social distancing of two metres must be maintained at places of worship.
>> Public transport capacity raised to 75 per cent.
