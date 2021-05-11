- EVENTS
UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Women's prayer areas at mosques to remain closed
Mosques across the country can host Eid prayers with strict Covid safety measures.
Women's prayer areas would continue to remain closed as mosques across the country host the Eid Al Fitr prayers this year.
The National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority made the announcement on Tuesday.
Socially distanced prayers can be offered at the mosques and special open-air spaces known as musallahs.
.#__— NCEMA UAE (@NCEMAUAE) May 11, 2021
The total duration of the prayer, including the sermon, is limited to 15 minutes, the National Emergency Crisis and Disaster Management Authority (NCEMA) said.
Eid prayers timings in Dubai, Abu Dhabi, Sharjah
Mosques and musallahs will open 15 minutes before the prayer and close immediately after. The traditional practice of handshakes and hugs after the prayer is forbidden. Worshippers are not allowed to gather at the places of worship before or after the prayer.
