UAE Eid Al Fitr 2021: Prayer timings in Abu Dhabi, Dubai, Sharjah
Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place for the prayers.
Mosques across the UAE would host socially distanced Eid Al Fitr prayers this year, it was announced on Monday. Strict Covid safety protocols will be in place for the prayers.
Covid-19: UAE announces Eid Al Fitr prayer guidelines
Depending on when the Shawwal crescent is sighted, Eid Al Fitr 2021 would be either on Wednesday, May 12; or Thursday, May 13.
The authorities concerned in the UAE have released the timings for the Eid prayers.
Abu Dhabi
>> Main city: 5.57am
>> Al Ain: 5.50am
>> Madinat Zayed: 6.01am
Dubai
According to the Islamic Affairs and Charitable Activities Department (IACAD) in Dubai, the Eid prayers would be hosted at 5.55am.
Sharjah
>> Main city and Hamriya: 5.51am
>> Al Dhaid and Batayeh: 5.50am
>> Al Madam and Mleiha: 5.51am
>> Eastern Region: 5:48am
The special prayers are offered in congregation on the first day of the Islamic month of Shawwal – which follows the holy month of Ramadan.
Eid Al Fitr prayers to be held in Dubai; timings, Covid safety rules announced
The total duration of the prayer, including the sermon, is limited to 15 minutes. Mosques and musallahs will open 15 minutes before the prayer and close immediately after.
