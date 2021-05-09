- EVENTS
UAE Covid: 2 arrested for violating quarantine, visiting mall without masks
The youths filmed themselves walking at a mall without masks and scant regard for safety protocols.
Two men, who violated Covid quarantine and other safety rules, have been arrested in Abu Dhabi.
The youths filmed themselves walking at a mall without masks and scant regard for safety protocols. In the video, both of them can be seen sporting a quarantine wristband.
Such bracelets are typically worn so authorities can ensure that those wearing it adhere to quarantine requirements.
According to the UAE Public Prosecution, the youths were arrested after the Abu Dhabi Police spotted the video on social media.
The Emergency Crisis and Disaster Prosecution called on residents to adhere to all Covid safety protocols to avoid legal repercussions.
