UAE: 90,610 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

UAE has now allowed the entry of residents who are fully vaccinated with WHO-approved jabs from previously restricted countries

The UAE has administered 90,610 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 18.8 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 190.26 per 100 people.

The Federal Authority for Identity and Citizenship (ICA) and the National Emergency Crisis and Disasters Management Authority (NCEMA) on Friday announced that fully vaccinated holders of valid UAE residence visa, who have received WHO-approved jabs, will be allowed to come back from countries previously on the suspended list from September 12. Even resident visa holders who have stayed out of the country for over six months can also now return.

The decision covers passengers coming from India, Pakistan, Bangladesh, Nepal, Sri Lanka, Vietnam, Namibia, Zambia, Democratic Republic of Congo, Uganda, Sierra Leone, Liberia, South Africa, Nigeria and Afghanistan, the two authorities said in a joint statement today.

In his most forceful pandemic actions and words, President Joe Biden on Thursday announced sweeping new federal vaccine requirements affecting as many as 100 million Americans in an all-out effort to increase Covid-19 vaccinations and curb the surging delta variant.

Speaking at the White House, Biden sharply criticised the roughly 80 million Americans who are not yet vaccinated, despite months of availability and incentives.