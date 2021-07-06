UAE: 76,347 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours

Recently, the UAE authorities have strongly warned against taking more vaccine doses than required.

The UAE has administered 76,347 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.

The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stands at 15.6 million.

This takes the rate of doses to 158.2 per 100 people.

Covid-19 vaccine booster shots may not be necessary for everyone, as some people may have developed enough antibodies to fight the virus, UAE doctors have said during a recent forum that busted vaccination myths.

The key, they added, would be to take antibody tests that could help doctors determine whether a person needs only one booster shot, two doses of a second vaccine, or none at all.

Recently, the UAE authorities have strongly warned against taking more vaccine doses than required, stressing that contradicting physicians’ advice may expose one to health complications. They reiterated that following doctors’ recommendations is a must.

More than 600 tonnes of Covid-19 vaccines have been transported on Emirates aircraft, it was announced on Tuesday. This is equivalent to 150 million doses of the vaccine.

The vaccines have been flown to more than 80 destinations across six continents. Six types of vaccines have been transported.

Incidentally, the milestone was announced on July 6. It was on this date in 1885 that

Louis Pasteur administered the first attenuated vaccine to a human patient.

Emirates SkyCargo stressed the “crucial role” it has played in the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines from manufacturing locations to destinations around the world, particularly to developing countries.