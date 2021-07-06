UAE: 150m doses of Covid-19 vaccines flown on Emirates aircraft

Filed on July 6, 2021 | Last updated on July 6, 2021 at 01.22 pm

The vaccines have been flown to more than 80 destinations across six continents.

More than 600 tonnes of Covid-19 vaccines have been transported on Emirates aircraft, it was announced on Tuesday. This is equivalent to 150 million doses of the vaccine.

The vaccines have been flown to more than 80 destinations across six continents. Six types of vaccines have been transported.

Incidentally, the milestone was announced on July 6. It was on this date in 1885 that

Louis Pasteur administered the first attenuated vaccine to a human patient.

Emirates SkyCargo stressed the “crucial role” it has played in the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines from manufacturing locations to destinations around the world, particularly to developing countries.

The air cargo carrier has dedicated GDP certified infrastructure at its Dubai hub for handling pharmaceuticals.

“Even during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the carrier flew close to 200 tonnes of pharmaceuticals every day on its flights,” it said.

“In January 2020, Emirates SkyCargo joined hands with DP World, International Humanitarian City and Dubai Airports to form the Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance aimed at rapidly transporting Covid-19 vaccines through Dubai to developing countries.

“This was shortly followed up in February 2020 with an MoU with UNICEF to expedite the transportation of Covid-19 vaccines under the COVAX initiative.”