UAE: 150m doses of Covid-19 vaccines flown on Emirates aircraft
The vaccines have been flown to more than 80 destinations across six continents.
More than 600 tonnes of Covid-19 vaccines have been transported on Emirates aircraft, it was announced on Tuesday. This is equivalent to 150 million doses of the vaccine.
The vaccines have been flown to more than 80 destinations across six continents. Six types of vaccines have been transported.
Incidentally, the milestone was announced on July 6. It was on this date in 1885 that
Louis Pasteur administered the first attenuated vaccine to a human patient.
Emirates SkyCargo stressed the “crucial role” it has played in the distribution of Covid-19 vaccines from manufacturing locations to destinations around the world, particularly to developing countries.
The air cargo carrier has dedicated GDP certified infrastructure at its Dubai hub for handling pharmaceuticals.
“Even during the height of the Covid-19 pandemic, the carrier flew close to 200 tonnes of pharmaceuticals every day on its flights,” it said.
“In January 2020, Emirates SkyCargo joined hands with DP World, International Humanitarian City and Dubai Airports to form the Dubai Vaccine Logistics Alliance aimed at rapidly transporting Covid-19 vaccines through Dubai to developing countries.
“This was shortly followed up in February 2020 with an MoU with UNICEF to expedite the transportation of Covid-19 vaccines under the COVAX initiative.”
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 150m doses of Covid-19 vaccines flown on...
The vaccines have been flown to more than 80 destinations across six... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Etihad call centres swamped by travel queries
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier has asked passengers to call only if... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Australian Grand Prix set to be axed...
Formula One chief executive Stefano Domenicali was confident that a... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Covid-19: Israel, South Korea agree to vaccine...
"Together we will beat the pandemic," Israeli PM Naftali Bennett said ... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: Etihad call centres swamped by travel queries
The Abu Dhabi-based carrier has asked passengers to call only if... READ MORE
-
News
UAE: 9 out of 10 residents prefer digital banking ...
44% willing to switch to a different bank due to poor customer... READ MORE
-
Americas
Plane with 28 on board crashes into sea in Russia
There were 22 passengers and six crew on board, the ministry said. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE: 150m doses of Covid-19 vaccines flown on...
The vaccines have been flown to more than 80 destinations across six... READ MORE
News
UAE consultancy hiring for jobs in Canada
5 July 2021
News
UAE jobs: Bank, FMCG firm hiring; salary Dh7,000
5 July 2021
Rest of Asia
India hopes to be No.1 manufacturing hub for electric vehicles, minister says
4 votes | 1 July 2021
KT Network
Guardian One Technologies, 1Kosmos in deal for passwordless identity program