UAE: 60, 059 Covid vaccine doses administered in 24 hours
Country has the highest number of people who have received at least one dose
The UAE has administered 60,059 doses of the Covid-19 vaccine in the past 24 hours.
The country's Ministry of Health and Prevention (MoHAP) said the total doses administered now stand at 19.7 million.
This takes the rate of doses to 199.32 per 100 people.
The #UAE has administered 19,713,423 doses of the #Covid19Vaccine to date, authorities announced.— Khaleej Times (@khaleejtimes) September 23, 2021
Official data released on Thursday, Sept 23, said 60,059 doses of the vaccine were administered in the last 24 hours. The net dose rate is 199.32 per 100 people.#COVID19 #vaccine pic.twitter.com/YOkF4oyfKD
The newest announcement that indicates that the UAE is making a speedy recovery from the pandemic is the eased mask rules in certain public places.
Healthcare professionals credit the UAE's visionary leadership, who laid down the effective initiatives, plans and recovery strategy that included massive vaccination drive and mass testing, which, they say, played a pivotal role in achieving normalcy.
Globally, the UAE has the highest number of people who have received at least one dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, placing it on top of the latest rankings, the government’s health sector announced Tuesday.
A total of 91 per cent of the country’s population has received at least one jab, said Dr Farida Al Hosani, official spokesperson of the UAE health Sector, citing statistics posted by the Our World in Data website.
